Iranian Man Breaks World Football Juggling Record (VIDEO)

Arash Ahmadi Teifkani managed to keep the ball on his foot for one hour 23 minutes and 12 seconds, beating the previous Guiness World record by 26 minutes.

The new record holder was born in a small city in southern Iran. His father played for the national team, so he naturally fell in love with the sport.

© Sputnik/ آرش احمدی طیفکانی Arash Ahmadi

Arash was set to embark on a pro career himself before an injury shut the door on his dream. After serving in the military, he decided to focus on individual athletic activities, and he's not new to setting records either.

READ MORE: Mass Brawl Breaks out at Football Match in Brazil (VIDEO)

© Sputnik/ آرش احمدی طیفکانی Arash Ahmadi

"In 2016, I applied for registering my record at holding the ball on my head to the Guinness World Record Book, but as I was sending the video, the connection broke. I stood with the ball on my head for six hours, but it didn't count because the video didn't record," says Arash But a year ago I did break that record by a Swede with the result of 8 hours 42 minutes and 12 seconds."