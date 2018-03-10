Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Football Match in Brazil (VIDEO)

Despite the riot, the match was concluded with a 1-1 draw, and local police chief Cezar Morales deemed his department's handling of the incident "a success."

A clash between Sport Recife and Santa Cruz was interrupted by dome shocking scenes of violence in the stands, leaving at least 60 injured as fans battled security staff.

The proceedings took a left turn when a fan was spotted with a laser and security guards trying to confiscate the item were met with massive resistance.

READ MORE: Fans Attack Players at Dutch Second Division Football Game (VIDEO)

The guards turned to pepper spray, causing the lower-end level to crash and ambulances were called to the scene as several fans lost consciousness.

Around 25 people were rushed to hospital, although none were reported to have life threatening injuries, despite one fan suffering an exposed fracture.

"We performed an action within the rules. When we identified the fan, we did everything within the rules," said Morales, additionally confirming five arrests.