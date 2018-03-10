His Most Important Hat-Trick: Messi Out Against Malaga for 'Personal Reasons'

In a last minute change to the squad, the FC Barcelona star pulled out of Saturday's fixture at Malaga with a more than respectable excuse: the birth of his third son.

After the club made the announcement, it was reported that Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo welcomed their third son, Ciro.

The pair, who got married last summer in their native Rosario, Argentina, already had two sons: five-year-old Thiago and two-year-old Mateo.

Messi, who scored his 600th career goal a week ago, will be replaced by Colombian defender Yerry Mina in the line-up.

It is the first time this season that La Liga's top scorer with 24 goals, is not on the squad for a league game. He has started 26 of Barca's 27 games, coming off the bench once against Espanyol.