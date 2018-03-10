'Fantasy': Neymar Reportedly Linked With €400 Million Move to Real Madrid

The Brazilian superstar, who doesn't seem to be very happy at Paris Saint-Germain, was first linked to a possible Barcelona return, but the latest rumors cite a €400 million move to the other Spanish powerhouse.

While PSG paid a world-record fee of €222 million to get Neymar, it's been reported that Madrid representatives have already told his father they are willing to almost double that number to meet PSG's asking price.

The Galacticos coach Zinedine Zidane appeared genuinely impressed by that figure.

READ MORE: Dutch Midfielder Wesley Sneijder Retires From International Football

"I'm not going to talk about a player that is not mine, but €400m? Well, they paid €222m. It is what it is," he said. "When Real Madrid bought me they paid €72m (a record in 2000), and I thought it was crazy."

Meanwhile, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde has completely denied earlier rumors, calling the possibility of Neymar's return "a fantasy."