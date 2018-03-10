Visually Impaired Russian Paralympian Wins Women's 6km Biathlon Gold

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - Russia’s Mikhalina Lysova on Saturday won biathlon gold in a 6km race for visually impaired female Paralympians in South Korea.

Ukraine’s Oksana Shyshkova finished second, while Belarusian athlete Sviatlana Sakhanenka came in third.

Earlier, Russia’s Ekaterina Rumyantseva won the gold medal in women’s 6km standing biathlon event, while her compatriot Anna Milenina finished second to claim silver.

South Korea is hosting the games from March 9 to March 18. The opening ceremony took place in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang on Friday. The games feature competitions in six Winter Paralympic sports, with about 650 athletes from 48 national Olympic Committees, including 30 neutral Paralympic athletes from Russia taking part in them.