Russians Win Paralympic Gold, Silver in Women's 6km Biathlon

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - Russia’s Ekaterina Rumyantseva won the gold medal in women’s 6km standing biathlon event in South Korea’s Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Her compatriot Anna Milenina finished second to claim silver, while Ukraine’s Ludmila Lyashenko won bronze.

The opening ceremony of the XII Paralympic Winter Games took place in South Korean Pyeongchang on on Friday. Pyeongchang will host the games from March 9 to March 18 after successfully holding the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in February.

About 650 athletes from 48 national Olympic Committees, including 30 neutral Paralympic athletes from Russia will compete in six Winter Paralympic sports.