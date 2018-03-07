Ronaldo Shows Off Scoring Skills in Low Visibility Conditions, Ignites Twitter

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score a goal despite low visibility conditions during the March 6 match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a berth in the quarter-finals of Champions' League. The opening goal came in the 51st minute of the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo goal against PSG 😍!! RT to pour some love for him!! #PSGRMA #PSGRM #PsgRealMadrid #PSGREAL #UEFAChampionsLeague #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/6bT1t8QYkt— LOST IN FOOTBALL (@ziyanahmed786) 6 марта 2018 г.
Visibility during the match was severely limited due to smoke coming from flares fired by the PSG part of the stadium. But instead of hindering Ronaldo's sight, as some Twitterians believe, it did more harm to PSG's goalkeeper.
When you smoke up your stadium to intimidate Real Madrid but you end up blinding your GK and conceding a goal from Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/61sdD2qpJ1— Dr. Taha 💜 (@DrTahhaa) 6 марта 2018 г.
Ronaldo has already managed to score 12 goals in this season of Champions' League, having so far scored nine matches in a row. Many Twitter users noted his incredible performance not only in this game, but during the whole season.
Cristaino Ronaldo against PSG:— RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) 6 марта 2018 г.
56 touches
85% passes completed
4 chances created
3 (75%) take-ons completed
4 shots
1 shot on target
1 goal
1 Assist
Man Of The Match. pic.twitter.com/xuXG9CdW68
Ronaldo— K A Y. (@CR7SZN) 6 марта 2018 г.
3 key passes
1 assist
1 goal
WHEN THE PRESSURE COMES, THE GREATEST NEVER CRACKS.
CRISTIANO FUCKING RONALDO. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/rgKfJEvWm6
— 7🏆🏆 (@ltsRonaldoFC) 6 марта 2018 г.
— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) 6 марта 2018 г.
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) 6 марта 2018 г.
