Ronaldo Shows Off Scoring Skills in Low Visibility Conditions, Ignites Twitter

He has now scored in nine consecutive matches, with this being his 12th goal during the ongoing Champions' League season.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score a goal despite low visibility conditions during the March 6 match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a berth in the quarter-finals of Champions' League. The opening goal came in the 51st minute of the game.

READ MORE: WATCH PSG Hooligans Run Amok in Paris Streets to Keep Real Madrid From Sleeping

Visibility during the match was severely limited due to smoke coming from flares fired by the PSG part of the stadium. But instead of hindering Ronaldo's sight, as some Twitterians believe, it did more harm to PSG's goalkeeper.

When you smoke up your stadium to intimidate Real Madrid but you end up blinding your GK and conceding a goal from Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/61sdD2qpJ1 — Dr. Taha 💜 (@DrTahhaa) 6 марта 2018 г.

READ MORE: Neymar Defends PSG's Crushing Defeat to Real While He Was Absent

Ronaldo has already managed to score 12 goals in this season of Champions' League, having so far scored nine matches in a row. Many Twitter users noted his incredible performance not only in this game, but during the whole season.

Cristaino Ronaldo against PSG:



56 touches

85% passes completed

4 chances created

3 (75%) take-ons completed

4 shots

1 shot on target

1 goal

1 Assist



Man Of The Match. pic.twitter.com/xuXG9CdW68 — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) 6 марта 2018 г.

Ronaldo



3 key passes

1 assist

1 goal



WHEN THE PRESSURE COMES, THE GREATEST NEVER CRACKS.



CRISTIANO FUCKING RONALDO. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/rgKfJEvWm6 — K A Y. (@CR7SZN) 6 марта 2018 г.

— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) 6 марта 2018 г.