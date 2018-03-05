Criminal Investigation Launched Into Death of Italian Footballer Davide Astori

Italian authorities have opened a manslaughter investigation into the death of the Fiorentina captain so that an autopsy can be performed before his funeral on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Astori was found dead in his hotel room in Udine hours before his team was to face Udinese and a day before signing a new contract with the club.

"An inquiry has been opened for culpable homicide against persons unknown," said head prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo. "It is a duty to ascertain if the death of Astori came about through tragic a fatality or if someone could have foreseen something."

Earlier, Italian Olympic Committee president and acting head of Serie A Giovanni Malago called to refrain from speculating over the cause of Astori's death.