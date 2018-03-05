WATCH: Russian Weightlifter's Nose Bleeds as He Lifts 426kg

The strain became too much for the 37-year-old Russian, who was wearing a beret as a nod to his times in the Navy, as midway through the incredible display of strength blood began to gush from his nose.
With the blood pouring down his chin, Shivlyakov soldiered on and managed to complete the lift of nearly half a ton.
However, that heroic display didn't win the event, because later on, Thor Bjornsson, well known around the world as "The Mountain" from Game of Thrones, completed a world-record deadlift of 472 kg (1,040 lbs.), 44 kilos more than Shivlyakov.
