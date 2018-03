Go Ahead Eagles fans were apparently so furious with their team's 4-0 home defeat to De Graafschap, that they decided to take out their frustration on the visiting players.

Fox Sports Netherlands posted footage of some of the Deventer outfit's supporters storming onto the pitch, trying to attack players and wrestling with security guards.

The win moved De Graafschap up to sixth in the Dutch second tier standings, while Go Ahead Eagles really have a decent excuse: after being relegated from Eredivisie last season, their club sits 17th in the table.