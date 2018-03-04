'He Isn't Human': Messi Scores 600th Career Goal (VIDEO)

The Argentinian megastar hit another landmark as a free-kick in Barcelona's win over Atletico Madrid brought his overall tally to 600 scores -- 539 for Barca and 61 for Argentina.

It took the 30-year old just 747 appearances in all competitions to get to this impressive number.

The goal was 32 of the season,as Barcelona extended their lead on top of La Liga standings to eight points.

What a way to bring a goal number 600. Messi u beauty

​Messi's first ever score for Barca came in 2005 and it took him 10 years to pass Paulino Alcantara and become the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

In 2006, Leo opened his account for Argentina in a friendly win over Croatia and has since scored 61 goals in 123 matches.