Dutch Midfielder Wesley Sneijder Retires From International Football

The 33-year old soccer midfielder called it a career with the Netherlands following a meeting with new national team coach Ronald Koeman, who went to see him in Qatar.

It looks like the decision came from the new boss, as Sneijder admitted he knew his international career would be in jeopardy when he left Nice this January to play for Al Gharafa in Qatar.

"Wesley is one of the best Dutch internationals in recent years, an amazing player with a great attitude. But I want to build a new team and therefore have to make choices," said Koeman.

READ MORE: Italian National Football Team Defender Davide Astori Found Dead in Hotel

"I understand that Koeman wants to start a new era with newer, longer players. We spoke about this openly in a friendly discussion and I respect his decision," said Sneijder.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich playmaker set the record for most caps by a Dutch international last June, appearing in his 131st game, while his last and 133rd cap came in a 3-0 friendly win over Romania last November.

READ MORE: Ronaldo Chases Messi, Becoming Second Man to Score 300 La Liga Goals

Sneijder debuted for the national team in 2003 and was a World Cup runner-up in 2010. The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) already made clear they have a possible future coaching role reserved and are planning an "appropriate farewell" for the 33-year-old, who scored 33 goals for the Netherlands.