Ronaldo Chases Messi, Becoming Second Man to Score 300 La Liga Goals (VIDEO)

The Portuguese superstar scored his 300th and 301th goals against Getafe to help the Galacticos bounce back from last week's loss as Gareth Bale broke the record for most appearances for a British player in La Liga.

He probably won't catch up with Lionel Messi, who has 372 to his name, but the Argentinian has spent his whole career in Spain, while Christiano started out with Manchester United.

Bale, who surpassed David Beckham in Santiago Bernabeo, opened the scoring before Ronaldo doubled the lead just before halftime.

Look at the general play between Ronaldo & Benzema. Benzema lays the ball off to Ronaldo and Ronaldo shakes off 3 defenders to put the ball back in the net. Lethal Duo when in-form. pic.twitter.com/mS8spH56NL — Hamza (@Ronaldoverses) March 3, 2018

​Even though they were reduced to 10 men, the visitors managed to pull one back, but CR7 sealed the deal with a header with 12 minutes left.

READ MORE: Ronaldo Becomes Second Man to Score 300 La Liga Goals Real Madrid Win

Coach Zinedine Zidane, who has been on a hot seat as Madrid fell behind Barcelona and Atletico in the domestic standings, already has his sights on the return leg of their Champions League tie against PSG. Los Blancos hold a 3-1 lead and could have both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos back in the line-up.