Medvedeva Reveals Secret Jacket Compartment With Russian Flag (VIDEO)

Following multiple doping scandals and bans, an underhanded Russian Olympic team performed under a neutral banner at the latest Winter Games, but here and there, some tricks were implemented.

Figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva posted a video of herself during the flight back from Korea to Moscow, where she removes the white scarf covering the uniform jacket to reveal a Russian flag that was underneath all along.

"Now everybody knows the secret of these white scarves," says the 18-year-old silver medalist. "It's a feeling I can't describe," she adds.

Публикация от Evgenia Medvedevа (@jmedvedevaj) Мар 3, 2018 в 3:51 PST

It wasn't the only attempt to crack the system at least a little bit in South Korea: when Medvedeva graced the podium together with team-mate Alina Zagitova, fans managed to slip some Russian flags in the shot, and after the win over Germany in the ice hockey final, the players along with the fans made sure the national anthem was heard in the arena.