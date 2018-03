'Beast From Siberia': Meet Astonishingly Ripped CrossFit Addict (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Founded by Greg Classman in 2000, the CrossFit system continues to gain popularity around the world. The goal is to help people reach their maximum athletic potential with the help of workouts which incorporate elements of Oympic weightlifting, high-intensity interval training, powerlifting, gymnastics and calisthenics.

Although a CrossFit fan, Andrey Sukharev from the Russian Siberian city of Irkutsk describes himself as someone who sticks to "functional bodybuilding."

Nicknamed "a beast from Irkutsk" and the "universal soldier", Andrey possesses a phenomenal quality of muscle mass, complementing his impressive strength and endurance achievements.

He began his sports career with swimming, becoming a sub-master swimmer at the age of seventeen.

Shortly afterwards, he decided to start weightlifting; where he became competitive in the 90-kg (198-pound) category when he was 21.

Several years ago, he opened his own gym, where he trains all those who are poised and ready to repeat their coach's prominent achievements.

The 182-centimeter (5'11") athlete, who weighs 83 kilograms (183 pounds), typically has his training sessions twice a day. He focuses on a cardio workout in the morning and strength-related exercise in the evening.

Sukharev's workout results include a power snatch, clean and jerk as well as barbell bench press and deadlift, which stand at 120 kilograms (264 pounds), 140 kilograms (308 pounds), 170 kilograms (375 pounds) and 240 kilograms (529 pounds), respectively.