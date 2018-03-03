Wayne Rooney Pays Off Old Beer Money Debt to Paul Gascoigne (VIDEO)

The old team-mates met at Everton's training ground, where Gazza appeared in 32 matches during a two-year stint with the club, and remains a beloved figure at Goodson Park.

Rooney arrived when Gascoigne was posing for pictures with former team-mates David Unsworth and Duncan Ferguson, and the two laughed as the ex-England skipper handed Gazza the £40 he owed from 18 years ago.

By the time Roney debuted at Merseyside at just 16 years old, the 50-year-old Gascoigne had already left for Burnley, but several years earlier, he had given the youngster some beer money.

It's not clear how satisfied Gascoigne was with the arrangement, because in a 2015 interview, while praising Wayne's talent he did say: "He's never given the £40 back so the interest is about £1.2 billion now!"