Playboy Model Offers Consolation to Inter Milan Star

April Summers, a British glamour model and Inter Milan super-fan, reached out to striker Mauro Icardi after "ridiculous" rumors of his wife Wanda Nara's infidelity.

After the accusations popped up in the Italian press, Wanda dismissed them as "fake news and lies".

READ MORE: Ibrahimovic Hints at World Cup Comeback, Mourinho Immediately Throws Shade

The 29-year-old blonde, however, was quick to offer her support to the Argentinian forward either way.

Dear #icardi if such evil rumours are true, you can cry on my shoulder baby 💋 pic.twitter.com/4O5ATFxI3I — April Summers (@april_summerz) February 28, 2018

​April, from London, currently lives in Italy and constantly manifests her love for Inter with saucy snaps on her social media.