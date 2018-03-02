Non-Existent Seattle Hockey Teams Sells Out Tickets in Minutes

The NHL Seattle ticket drive kicked off on Thursday with the original goal of 10,000 season tickets sold reached in the first 12 minutes and over 25,000 more sold within an hour.

This means that the Oak View Group, headed by Tim Leiweke in partnership with billionaire David Bondsman and Hollywood megaproducer Jerry Bruckheimer, is doing very well in its bid for a 32nd NHL franchise in Seattle.

To give you some perspective, it took the Vegas Golden Nights two days to get 5,000 season-ticket deposits and 18 months to hit 16,000 sold.

If OVG is successful in bringing an NHL franchise to Seattle, there is a $650 million expansion fee to be paid, $150 million on top of what Bill Foley forked over for Vegas.

Creating a still nameless team in Seattle would also balance out the two conferences, bringing a 16th team to the West. The new expansion squad aims for an inaugural campaign in 2020.