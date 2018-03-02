Japanese Breeders Offer Akita Inu Puppy to Alina Zagitova

The Olympic champion figure skater has had her eyes on the exotic breed ever since she spent some time in the Niigata Prefecture training ahead of the Games.

The 15-year-old first saw pictures of the dog when she was preparing for the Olympics in Japan, and asked her parents to allow her get one if she wins a gold medal — and Niigata Prefecture officials, along with the association, are happy to oblige.

"The matter is not completely resolved. We only conveyed to Zagitova our intent to present her with a dog," says the Akina Inu Preservation Association representative Takashi Sasaki.

So far, Zagitova hasn't responded to the offer from the association, but she did say "arigato" when told about it by a reporter.

If the champ says "yes" the puppy, a girl, will become the second Akita Inu presented to Russia by Japan after Vladimir Putin's Yume.