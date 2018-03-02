Register
21:05 GMT +302 March 2018
    Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Tuesday April 4, 2017

    Ibrahimovic Hints at World Cup Comeback, Mourinho Immediately Throws Shade

    © AP Photo/ Martin Rickett/PA
    It's been quite a day for Zlatan Ibrahimovic fans: first the legendary striker reveals that the World Cup is not out of the question; then Jose Mourinho announces his days with the Red Devils are numbered.

    The Manchester United striker, who has been sidelined with a knee injury and retired from international football since 2016, said "the door isn't closed" regarding his playing for Sweden this summer.

    When asked about returning to the national team for the World Cup in Russia, Ibrahimovic said: "We'll see, it's a tough question."

    READ MORE: Arsenal's Sponsors Troll Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan After Loss to Man City

    "I want to feel that I can perform, and give back. I don't want to just come because I'm somebody," said Sweden's record goalscorer, with 62 in 116 matches.

    The 36-year-old striker was back in full training and hopeful for a first team return soon, but United manager Jose Mourinho just said he expects Ibrahimovic to leave this summer.

    Some considered the news hardly shocking.

    ​Others reminded Ibra was out so long, it's just a formality.

    ​The Swede has already been linked with a move to MLS.

    Tags:
    2018 World Cup, football, Zlatan Ibrahimovic
