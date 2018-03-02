Arsenal's Sponsors Troll Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan After Loss to Man City

The company joined in the verbal abuse, posting a picture of January signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrik Mkhitaryan side by side with the caption "#YoPierre… we've made a massive mistake here pal."
The Gunners have only won twice since the arrival of the attacking duo, and to make matters worse, Aubameyang missed a penalty 51 minutes into the second leg of the EFL Cup.
SportPesa have since deleted both tweets.
Arsene Wenger has dismissed concerns about his newcomers' form, saying "they need some time to adapt" after the 3-0 loss.
