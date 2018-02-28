Putin Urges to Ensure Safety of Fans, Athletes at Football World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – It is necessary to ensure the safety of athletes and fans during the football World Cup in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Less than half a year is left until the beginning of the football World Cup which will take place in 11 Russian cities We should … ensure the safety of athletes and fans as much as possible," Putin said speaking at a Russian Interior Ministry meeting.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.