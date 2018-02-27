US Figure Skater Admits She Can't Repeat Zagitova's Record Breaking Program

Ashley Wagner, who earlier criticized Russian skater Alina Zagitova, took to Twitter to express her respect for the young Olympic champion.

The American figure skater just can’t let it go, as she once again took to Twitter to express her opinion regarding the Russian Olympic champion Alina Zagitova’s performance.

“I am getting all of these responses to my comment about Zagitova, so I'll reiterate what I said one last time. I don't think backloading leads to a very artistic or balanced program, I just don't. I also can't do a program with all of my jumps at the end and find it impressive,” Wagner wrote.

— Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 27, 2018

Wagner went on to say that everyone is entitled to their opinions, but she has an endless amount of respect for any athlete that can “lay it down under the pressure of the Olympics.”

— Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 27, 2018

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Ashley Wagner (USA) performs her short program at the ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating in Tokyo. (File)

During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova managed to set a new world record when she performed in the short program.

Following a successful performance, her American counterpart Ashley Wagner launched a verbal attack on Zagitova.

However, in an interview with Ruptly, Zagitova retaliated against Wagner, saying "I can say that her words only spurred me on. I wanted to prove that she was not right, but such people will certainly be unable to tolerate any proof. Let her try to perform at the Olympic Games with the program that I had performed. I will be pleased to watch her performance and I will not make any comments after this," Zagitova said.

The 15-year-old Zagitova set a new world record at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last Thursday. The previous world record was clinched by another Russian figure skater, Evgenia Medvedeva.