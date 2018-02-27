US Figure Skater Admits She Can't Repeat Zagitova's Record Breaking Program

The American figure skater just can’t let it go, as she once again took to Twitter to express her opinion regarding the Russian Olympic champion Alina Zagitova’s performance.
“I am getting all of these responses to my comment about Zagitova, so I'll reiterate what I said one last time. I don't think backloading leads to a very artistic or balanced program, I just don't. I also can't do a program with all of my jumps at the end and find it impressive,” Wagner wrote.
— Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 27, 2018
Wagner went on to say that everyone is entitled to their opinions, but she has an endless amount of respect for any athlete that can “lay it down under the pressure of the Olympics.”
— Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 27, 2018
During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova managed to set a new world record when she performed in the short program.
Following a successful performance, her American counterpart Ashley Wagner launched a verbal attack on Zagitova.
The 15-year-old Zagitova set a new world record at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last Thursday. The previous world record was clinched by another Russian figure skater, Evgenia Medvedeva.
- Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova during the exhibition gala at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
- Olympic Athlete from Russia Alina Zagitova after performing her free skating program during the women's figure skating competition at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games.© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
- Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
- Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova during the exhibition gala at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
- Olympic Athlete from Russia Alina Zagitova, winner of the gold medal in the women's figure skating at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games, during the award ceremony.© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
All comments
Show new comments (0)