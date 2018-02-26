Register
26 February 2018
    Former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt attends a practice session with Mamelodi Sundowns soccer team in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 29, 2018

    Twitter on Fire as Retired Sprint Star Bolt Reveals Contract With Football Club

    After wrapping up his sprinting career in 2017, 31-year-old track and field legend Usain Bolt has repeatedly signaled his readiness to join Manchester United.

    Track & field icon Usain Bolt has written in his Instagram account that he's inked a contract with a football club and that the name of the team will be unveiled on February 27.

    The 31-year-old Jamaican, who won eight Olympic gold medals in sprint events, announced the end of his career last year, after the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

    Since then, he has repeatedly underscored his interest in trying out for a football team, citing Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, among other clubs.

    Twitter's reaction was immediate, with many piling praise on Bolt's move and launching guesswork as to which football club the retired sprinter will choose.

    Also an 11-time world champion, Bolt remains the world record holder in the 100 meter and 200 meter events, which he covered inr 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds, respectively.

    READ MORE: What a Day for Ronaldo! Joke on Messi, Two Goals, Bleeding Face, Twitter Storm

    He was nicknamed "Lightning Bolt" for his achievements,  and his awards include Track & Field Athlete of the Year, the IAAF World Athlete of the Year and four-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

