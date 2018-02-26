Register
16:23 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova during the exhibition gala at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games

    'Try to Repeat it': Russian Olympic Champion Zagitova to US Figure Skater

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Sport
    Get short URL
    3440

    During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova managed to set a new world record when she performed in the short program.

    In an interview with Ruptly, Russia's Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova retaliated against her American counterpart Ashley Wagner's verbal attack in which she lashed out at Zagitova's performance.

    "I can say that her words only spurred me on. I wanted to prove that she was not right, but such people will certainly be unable to tolerate any proof. Let her try to perform at the Olympic Games with the program that I had performed. I will be pleased to watch her performance and I will not make any comments after this," Zagitova said.

    Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova during the exhibition gala at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova during the exhibition gala at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games

    Last week, Wagner, who didn't qualify for the Games, lambasted Zagitova's free skate routine for allegedly putting all of her jumps in the second part of her performance. Zagitova responded by saying that "I don't agree with Ashley Wagner's opinion of my routine."

    READ MORE: Making the Best of a Bad Situation: Russia at the Winter Olympics

    The 15-year-old Zagitova  set a new world record with the results she received during the short program at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last Thursday. The previous world record was clinched by another Russian figure skater, Evgenia Medvedeva.

    Related:

    Doping Officials Praise Olympics as Russia Ban Lasts Through Closing Ceremony
    When in Doubt, Blame Moscow: US Officials Claim Russia Hacked Winter Olympics
    We Are the Champions! Russians Celebrate Ice Hockey Olympic Gold (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Russia Beats Germany in OT to Claim Olympic Ice Hockey Gold
    Tags:
    routine, performance, figure skating, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Alina Zagitova, Ashley Wagner, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok