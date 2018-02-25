IOC Working Group Contacted OAR Delegation Daily During Olympics - President

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been contacting the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) delegation on a daily basis during the Olympic Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang and monitored the compliance with the IOC Executive Board’s decision, IOC President Thomas Bach said Sunday.

“There have been daily contacts with the OAR delegation, they [the IOC’s working group] had to take care of the implementation of the IOC’s decision and they had to monitor the implementation,” Bach told a press conference.

On December 5, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over an alleged "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system in Russia. The allegations have been denied by the Russian authorities. The IOC said that it would allow only "clean" athletes to compete in the 2018 Olympics under a neutral flag as Olympic Athletes from Russia.