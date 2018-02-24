Toy Story: What the German Hockey Team May Get for Olympic Medals

German Ice Hockey Federation president Franz Reindl used plenty of automotive references in his interview ahead of Sunday's final between his team and their Russian opponents.

"Russia at these Games is like a big powerful car with an eight-cylinder engine. We're a small car, but we're thorough drivers. We don't think about whether we win or not, the game itself is the only thing on our mind. I think if we lose and put our hearts in it, people will still support us," says Reindl.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Germany's hockey players celebrate their victory in the semifinals between the Canada and Germany national teams in the men’s ice hockey tournament, at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games

The Germans, in probably the biggest surprise at the Olympics, upset the shorthanded Canada 4-3 in the semis, while the Russians made easy work of the Czech Republic.

"Oh, every Russian gets a car if they win, you say? We'll probably get some cool little remote-controlled toy cars for our guys," joked the German coach.

The comment followed the announcement that every Russian player will get a BMW after the Games.