Battle of Fallen Heroes: Twitter Reacts to Arsenal-AC Milan Tie

Arlene Wenger's squad is currently sixth in the Premier League standings with chances of making the top four getting slimmer each week.
The £150m spent on new players in the offseason by Milan has't paid off either with Gennaro Gattuso's outfit sitting seventh in La Liga.
AC Milan vs Arsenal…— Kelechi Nkoro (@K1Says) February 23, 2018
A tie of fallen heroes….
One is 7th and the other 6th with little or no chance of making the Top 4 in their respective leagues…#EuropaLeague
— Brad (@yaboybradavies) February 23, 2018
— Gingers for Limpar (@Gingers4Limpar) February 23, 2018
— Witty Futty (@witty_futty) February 23, 2018
— Aido (@HandofHenry) February 23, 2018
San Siro will host the first lego on March 8, with the return at the Emirates the following week.
All comments
Show new comments (0)