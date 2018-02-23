Battle of Fallen Heroes: Twitter Reacts to Arsenal-AC Milan Tie

The two legendary sides will face each other in the final 16 of Europa League, and while it would have been a huge draw in every sense of the word around a decade ago, both clubs have been struggling lately.

Arlene Wenger's squad is currently sixth in the Premier League standings with chances of making the top four getting slimmer each week.

The £150m spent on new players in the offseason by Milan has't paid off either with Gennaro Gattuso's outfit sitting seventh in La Liga.

AC Milan vs Arsenal…



A tie of fallen heroes….



One is 7th and the other 6th with little or no chance of making the Top 4 in their respective leagues…#EuropaLeague — Kelechi Nkoro (@K1Says) February 23, 2018

— Witty Futty (@witty_futty) February 23, 2018

​San Siro will host the first lego on March 8, with the return at the Emirates the following week.