Number of Spectators at Pyeongchang Olympics Surpasses 1Mln - Committee

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - The total number of spectators at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics has surpassed one million people, spokesperson for the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee Sung Baik-you said Thursday.

"The combined number of spectators as of Wednesday was 1,076,000. We saw 91,567 spectators yesterday," Sung said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The 2018 Winter Olympics take place in Pyeongchang between February 9 and 25.