GANGNEUNG (South Korea) (Sputnik) – Russia’s men’s ice hockey team defeated the Norwegian team on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games, entering semifinals.

The game that took place in South Korean Gangneung, ended with the Norwegian team losing 1:6 to the Olympic Athletes from the Russian team.

On February 17, the Russian men's national ice hockey team beat the United States in a Group B match at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. The match between the Russian and US teams finished on Saturday with the score of 4-0 (1-0 in the first period, 2-0 in the second and 1-0 in the third).