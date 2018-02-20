DPRK Not Ruling Out Co-Hosting Asian Games With South Korea in 2021 - Reports

Chang said that if it happened, the Masikryong Ski Resort in the North Korean eastern Wonsan city could be used as one of the venues at the games, the Yonhap news agency reported.
Chang's remark follows South Korea's Gangwon Province Governor Choi Moon-soon's statement that he was contemplating the possibility of co-hosting the event with Pyongyang. Gangwon Province is currently hosting the Winter Olympic Games, which will run through February 25.
After a four-party meeting between North, South Korea, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and organizing committee of the 2018 Olympics, IOC said that the unified Olympic team of the two Korean states will take part in women's ice hockey, while athletes from North Korea will compete in figure skating, short track and skiing.
Also, at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the athletes of South and North Korea marched together under the "unification flag."
