08:51 GMT +320 February 2018
    In this Friday, Sept. 12, 2014 photo, a pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea

    DPRK Not Ruling Out Co-Hosting Asian Games With South Korea in 2021 - Reports

    © AFP 2018/ Lee Jin-man
    Sport
    0 11

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea considers it possible to co-host with Seoul the 2021 Asian Winter Games, local media reported Tuesday, citing Chang Ung, the North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee.

    Chang said that if it happened, the Masikryong Ski Resort in the North Korean eastern Wonsan city could be used as one of the venues at the games, the Yonhap news agency reported.

    Chang's remark follows South Korea's Gangwon Province Governor Choi Moon-soon's statement that he was contemplating the possibility of co-hosting the event with Pyongyang. Gangwon Province is currently hosting the Winter Olympic Games, which will run through February 25.

    US Vice President Mike Pence (R), North Korea's Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong (C) and wife of US Vice President Karen Pence attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium
    © AFP 2018/ Odd ANDERSEN
    N Korean 'First Sister' Returns Home After Sensational Appearance at Olympics
    Despite the tense situation on the Korean Peninsula, after North Korea conducted a series of missile launches, as well as a nuclear test in 2017, the two nations are enjoying a calm period during the Winter Olympic Games.

    After a four-party meeting between North, South Korea, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and organizing committee of the 2018 Olympics, IOC said that the unified Olympic team of the two Korean states will take part in women's ice hockey, while athletes from North Korea will compete in figure skating, short track and skiing.

    Also, at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the athletes of South and North Korea marched together under the "unification flag."

