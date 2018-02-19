Brazilian Football Game Ends After 10 Red Cards Received (VIDEO)

A Brazilian derby finished early after football players received 10 red cards and 8 yellows during a match between Vitoria and Bahia in the Bahia state championship.

In the 50th minute, Bahia were awarded a penalty after which a massive brawl broke out as the footballers celebrated the goal.

Following a 16-minute delay in an attempt to restore order, the referee gave out eight red cards to players from both teams. However, the match went on until two other players were dismissed, which eventually resulted in Bahia's 3-0 victory.

It was the derby between Vitoria and Bahía and after this penalty the referee showed 9 red cards and ended the match before the 90 minutes were done. Stay classy Brazil pic.twitter.com/HYubgK1Nso — OhMyGoal (@OhMyGoal_US) 18 февраля 2018 г.