Register
19:29 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chris Eubank junior has his gloves adjusted by his father, himself a former world champion boxer

    Chris Eubank is Not the First Sportsman to Try to Step Out of Father's Shadow

    © REUTERS/
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Is sporting success nurture or nature? Some of the world's most famous sportsmen have had children who have tried to copy their achievements, with variable rates of success.

    On Saturday, February 17, British boxer Chris Eubank junior will take on rival George Groves in an eagerly anticipated fight in Manchester.

    The pair are squaring up in the semi-final of the super middleweight World Boxing Super Series, with the winner set to face either Germany's Jurgen Braehmer or another English fighter, Callum Smith in the final of the tournament. Groves' WBA world title is also on the line.

    Eubank's father Chris was a world middleweight boxing champion himself in the 1990s and his clashes with British rival Nigel Benn have gone down in ring history as some of the best domestic tear-ups.

    Benn's own son, Conor, is also starting out as a boxer, and has racked up 11 wins, eight of them by knockout.

    Boxing's Most Successful Family?

    Floyd "Money" Mayweather junior, who beat Conor McGregor last year and then went back into retirement with an unblemished 50-0 record, is one fighter who definitely improved on his father's record.

    Floyd senior was a talented boxer in the 1980s but he lost six fights and never even challenged for a world title, while Money's uncle Roger was a world featherweight champ in the 1980s but ended up losing 13 times.

    But sporting sons do not always emulate their father's success.

    Just take Marvis Frazier, son of the late, great Smokin' Joe Frazier.

    Young Marvis, a heavyweight like his dad, won his first 10 fights but then got knocked out by Larry Holmes in 1983 and three years later he was unfortunate enough to meet "Iron" Mike Tyson in his prime. Marvis did not last 20 seconds and quit the ring two years later.

    The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree

    Football too can be a harsh business for a son.

    Scotland international Kenny Dalglish was one of the greatest players ever to play for Celtic and Liverpool.

    He scored 230 goals in 559 games and later carved out a successful career as a manager, leading the Merseyside team to the league title three times and repeating the trick with unfashionable Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

    Dalglish's children grew up living and breathing football.

    His daughter Kelly is a successful sports broadcaster with the BBC and Sky but his son Paul was always going to struggle in the mighty shadow of his father.

    Paul Dalglish made his league debut for Newcastle, then managed by his father, but was released in 1999 after his dad had got the sack.

    He played for a number of lower league teams in England and Scotland before ending his career in the United States and turning to coaching.

    Last month he was hired to manage Miami FC, who are not to be confused with the MLS expansion team announced recently by former England star David Beckham.

    In the Shadow of the Father

    Football has spawned many sporting fathers and sons.

    Sir Alex Ferguson, legendary manager of Manchester United, gave his son Darren his debut but the midfielder was released after 27 games and spent most of his career in the lower leagues. He is currently managing Peterborough, in the third tier of English football.

    Nigel Clough, another legendary manager who had also been an ace striker before his career was cut short by injury, begat Nigel, a talented midfielder with Nottingham Forest and Liverpool but a less successful manager, currently with tiny Burton Albion.

    The great Dutch player Johan Cruyff had a son, Jordi, who while talented was never in the same class as his illustrious father.

    Other sports have also had their dynasties.

    Racing for Glory

    Graham Hill was a dashing racing driver who won the Formula One world championships twice in 1960s and died in a plane crash in 1975. His son Damon also won the world championships in 1996.

    Keke Rosberg, from Finland, won the F1 world championship once, in 1982, and his son Nico stunned the motor racing world when he suddenly quit the sport shortly after winning his first and only world championship in 2016.

    Cricketer Chris Broad played 26 Test matches for England and countless county matches and his son Stuart has been a mainstay of the England bowling attack for years, although there have been calls for him to go after a disappointing Ashes series in Australia.

    Related:

    Mike Tyson: Conor McGregor 'Is Going to Get Killed' by Floyd Mayweather
    Floyd Mayweather to Take on Conor McGregor in $100Mln ‘Megafight’ in Las Vegas
    The Saudi Arabian Boxing Wonder Woman Who Smashes Stereotypes (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Boxing Star Khan Nearly Sparks Religious War on Twitter Over His Christmas Photo
    Tags:
    cricket, formula 1, boxing, football, WBA, Floyd Mayweather, Alex Ferguson, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok