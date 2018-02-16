Transgender Fighter To Make MMA Debut

A transgender woman will fight a man at an MMA event in Brazil, marking perhaps the first publicized contest of its kind in the history of the sport.

Anne Veriato, a 21-year-old brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, will be making her MMA debut when she faces Railson Paixao in a strawweight (52kg) bout on March 10.

READ MORE: Chechen Leader Accepts MMA Fighter's Challenge, Goes Hardcore in the Gym (VIDEO)

As a transgender woman who has been fighting and beating men in jiu-jitsu tournaments since the age of seven, Veriato admits she never even considered fighting a woman.

"It's only fair to fight men. It never crossed my mind to fight a woman because I think I'm too good. I don't think it's fair to fight women," said the trailblazer.

READ MORE: It's Peanuts to Me: MMA Star McGregor Worth Millions Pays $470 Speeding Fine

Of course, a few years back, Fallon Fox made headlines as a transgender fighter, but she was going up against cisgender women, meaning athletes whose gender identity is the same as their birth sex.