From Halfpipe to Just Pipe and Back: The Story of Japanese Snowboarder

Former Olympian turned Japanese adult video star Melo Imai proved she still has the skills after dominating a domestic event with almost no practice time.

At 18 years old Imai's snowboarding prowess earned her a spot on Japan's 2006 Olympic team in Turin. Before departing for the Games she even pumped up her fans with an impromptu rap at a pep rally.

After returning home without a medal, Imai hung up her board for a completely different line of work. She started as a bar hostess, quickly transitioning to more adult orientated services known as fuzoku in Japan, and finally appeared in a couple of XXX films: Snow Drop and Snow Out.

​READ MORE: Shaun White's Dragging of American Flag Raises Eyebrows

However, in 2017, not only was Imai back on the snowboarding scene, she absolutely dominated at the 35th All Japan Championships in Gifu, winning the women's halfpipe by a landslide.

The 30-year-old Osaka native is already late for Pyeongchang, but Beijing 2022 appears to be very much on the table.