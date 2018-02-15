From Halfpipe to Just Pipe and Back: The Story of Japanese Snowboarder

At 18 years old Imai's snowboarding prowess earned her a spot on Japan's 2006 Olympic team in Turin. Before departing for the Games she even pumped up her fans with an impromptu rap at a pep rally.
After returning home without a medal, Imai hung up her board for a completely different line of work. She started as a bar hostess, quickly transitioning to more adult orientated services known as fuzoku in Japan, and finally appeared in a couple of XXX films: Snow Drop and Snow Out.
冬季オリンピックが近づいてきたので、今井メロちゃんのMUTEKI作品がズンズングイグイ観たくなるよね。— 東風克智（こち かつとも）ＡＶマイスター (@butatongpoo) February 5, 2018
【snow drop 今井メロ】https://t.co/t9PbUVzuDa pic.twitter.com/UhRHewCj5L
However, in 2017, not only was Imai back on the snowboarding scene, she absolutely dominated at the 35th All Japan Championships in Gifu, winning the women's halfpipe by a landslide.
The 30-year-old Osaka native is already late for Pyeongchang, but Beijing 2022 appears to be very much on the table.
