Shaun White's Dragging of American Flag Raises Eyebrows

After winning a record third Olympic gold medal in the men’s halfpipe, Shaun White was traditionally handed an American flag. Unfortunately for the snowboarding legend, it turned out to be the only negative part of his performance.

As White passed the flag to his right hand, that was clutching his snowboard, the flag ended up on the ground being drug through the snow while he walked off the hill.

Needless to say, social media users were quick to jump on the snowboarder, who just had a sexual harassment case against him dismissed, settling out of court. Patriotic Twitter users showed no mercy.

Hey Shaun White — I appreciate your skills but PICK THE FLAG UP!! The American flag should never touch the ground!! C’mon, kid!! — Lonny Kaehn (@lonny_kaehn) February 14, 2018

Shaun White drags the flag on the ground and my husband and I are cringingggggg. — Jenna Hatfield (@JennaHatfield) February 14, 2018

Am pleased for Shaun White, but he should not be dragging our flag. Show some respect! — William C Eacho (@AmbEacho) February 14, 2018

Of course, others in the twitterverse promptly countered with their own venom.

Shaun White just had the biggest moment of his life. If you complain about him dragging the flag by accident, you’re a bad person and I hate you. — Alex Crawford (@Alexander_Craw) February 14, 2018

lmao shaun white is dragging the flag on the ground there’s no less than like 50 inbred hillbillies yelling at their televisions — cakes (@pineapplecakes) February 14, 2018

Tomorrow's headlines

CNN: Shaun White gets redemption; wins gold

MSNBC: Shaun White wins gold again!

Fox News: OMG Shaun White hates America: drags flag on ground after win — Cheeto Barrera (@CheetoBarrera) February 14, 2018