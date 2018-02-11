Russian Ice Hockey Goaltender Vasilevskiy Makes Potential Save-of-the Year

Footage showing Vasilevskiy's outstanding skills has emerged on YouTube, causing excitement among Internet users.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, a Russian ice hockey goaltender, who is currently playing for the US Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League (NHL) in Florida, made an amazing save during a recent game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Vasilevskiy caught the puck without even looking at it, sparking excitement among commentators of the match, who called the move "fabulous."

The potential save-of the-year has also caused vivid discussions among hockey fans.

"I was there 10 rows back from that goalie save, I was shocked!" an Internet user, nicknamed Tampatec, commented on the footage released on YouTube.

"God vasy….. you've done it again," wrote another, nicknamed ChernoAlpha 1300.

Tampa Bay Lightning eventually won 4: 3 against the Kings, with Vasilevskiy being recognized the best player of the match.