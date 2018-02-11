IOC: Athletes From Russia 'Clean,' Tested Rigorously as 'High Risk Group'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Olympic athletes from Russia who have arrived at 2018 Winter Olympic Games are "clean," but they remain in a "high risk group" and have been tested for doping rigorously, Medical and Scientific Director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Richard Budgett said Sunday.

Budgett stressed that Olympic athletes from Russia were the focus of the IOC before and during the Games, and that the IOC could be confident that those who have come to South Korea's Pyeongchang are "clean."

The IOC invited 169 Russian athletes to compete in the games. Earlier, CAS fully overturned the IOC ban for 28 Russian athletes, and 11 others got their appeals partially upheld but several Russian athletes have not received any invitation anyway.

Switzerland’s Schellenberg Wittmer law firm said earlier that IOC's decision not to invite Russian athletes to the 2018 Olympics were "disguised sanctions".