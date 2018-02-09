CAS Justifies Rejecting Russian Athletes' Ban Appeals With ROC Suspension

CAS argued that the appeals were not against December's Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) suspension, which, while in place, was itself enough to bar all Russian athletes from the Games.
"IOC suspended the ROC, the ROC no longer had any right to enter athletes and support staff into the Olympic Games. As a result, no Russian athletes could, in normal circumstances, be entered into the Games. The ability of the IOC to suspend the ROC was not challenged," CAS said.
The court's judgment went on to say that the default exclusion of Russian athletes implied that the non-admission of some of them while admitting others did not constitute a sanction.
READ MORE: Kremlin Regrets CAS Decision on Russian Athletes' Appeals
"The panel concluded that a rule allowing eligibility [for participation] to be regained if specific conditions were satisfied could not be construed as a sanction. During final submissions, counsel for the Applicants acknowledged that the IOC had the ability to institute the process it did," CAS said.
The CAS suggested that the IOC steps constituted a measured response to the multiple doping violations discovered in Russian sports.
READ MORE: WADA Informant to Testify Next Week at Banned Russian Athletes' Hearing
On Friday, CAS dismissed appeals by 45 Russian athletes and two coaches banned from the Olympics in South Korea by the decision of the IOC.
The IOC made its decision based on the conclusions of several specialized commission that confirmed the existence of doping manipulation at the Winter Olympics held in Russia's Sochi in 2014. At the same time, the Russian authorities have repeatedly refuted allegations of a state-sponsored doping system. The IOC-established commission headed by Samuel Schmid said there were no proof of state support for the doping system in Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)