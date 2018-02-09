WATCH Reminder of How Unstoppable Roy Jones Jr. Used to Be

Roy Jones Jr. has announced his retirement from professional boxing following a unanimous points victory over Scott Sigmon in front of his hometown crowd at Pensacola Bay Center, Florida.

The 49-year-old dominated right off the bat with all three judges scoring the 10-round cruiserweight contest 98-92. Sigmon, 30 was no match for the veteran's still impressive hand speed, but was never in danger of being knocked out.

Jones, who received his Russian passport in 2015, however, did hint there is one fight he would he would put his gloves back on. That is — if the gloves are required as he once again called out 42-year-old MMA star Anderson Silva.

"Dana, I know you're listening. I know Anderson's suspended. But that's the only other fight Roy Jones will return to the ring for. Other than that, chapter's closed," said Jones, addressing UFC president Dana White.

While that potential bout would hardly carry the same weight as the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor last summer, we'd like to offer you a reminder of just how dominant and breathtaking Jones jr. used to be in his prime because y'all must've forgot.