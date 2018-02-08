Register
08 February 2018
    General view shows the building of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 21, 2016

    CAS Division Will Not Hear Applications of 6 Russian Athletes

    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Pyeongchang will not hear the applications of six Russian athletes and seven members of their entourage regarding the participation in the 2018 Olympic Games, as it lacks jurisdiction to deal with the issue, CAS said Thursday.

    "THE CAS AD HOC DIVISION DENIES JURISDICTION TO HEAR THE APPLICATIONS OF 6 RUSSIAN ATHLETES AND 7 MEMBERS OF THE ATHLETES’ ENTOURAGE … A CAS Panel composed of Dr Mohamed Abdel-Raouf (Egypt), President, Prof. Laurence Boisson de Chazournes (Switzerland/France), arbitrator, and Mr Jinwon Park (Korea), arbitrator, ruled on the basis of the written submissions filed by the parties and determined that the CAS ad hoc Division lacked jurisdiction to deal with any of the two applications," the statement read.

    The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics, during its presentation in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    CAS Registers Two Appeals by Russians Against IOC Olympic Bans
    This comes as the CAS opened two new cases after six more Russians appealed the International Olympic Committee decision to ban them from South Korea Olympics.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia will be looking forward to the decision of the CAS on the appeals.

    "As regards the appeal of our athletes, we, of course, are looking forward to the CAS decision. You know that we believe that the CAS ruling should be respected and complied with,” Peskov said.

    Earlier in February, CAS announced that it had ruled to uphold the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against the IOC Disciplinary Commission's decisions on their disqualification and lifetime ban from the Olympics over violations of anti-doping rules, and partially upheld another 11 appeals. Following the court's ruling, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) asked the IOC to send invitations to 15 Russian athletes and coaches. On Monday, the IOC's Invitation Review Panel denied the request. The Russian athletes are seeking to overturn the IOC decision through CAS with the hearing scheduled for Thursday.

