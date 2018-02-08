Register
09:00 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics, during its presentation in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2018

    CAS Registers Two Appeals by Russians Against IOC Olympic Bans

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 20

    PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday opened two new cases after six more Russians appealed the International Olympic Committee decision to ban them from South Korea Olympics.

    "In both cases, the Applicants are challenging the IOC’s refusal to invite them to participate in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games. They request that CAS overturn the IOC decision and allow them to participate in these Games," the Lausanne court’s ad hoc division in South Korea said in a statement.

    One arbitration procedure was opened at the request of athletes Tatyana Borodulina, Pavel Kulizhnikov, Alexander Loginov, Irina Starykh, Dimitry Vassiliev and Denis Yuskov.

    The second complaint was filed by doctors, coaches and support personnel. They were identified as Pavel Abratkiewicz, Victor Sivkov, Anna Vychik, Evgeny Zykov, Anatoly Chelyshev, Danil Chaban and Konstantin Poltavets.

    The ad hoc panel was to convene on midday on Thursday to hear the cases of 32 athletes together with a separate case by 15 Russian athletes and coaches against the 2018 Winter Olympic ban. The Games begin Friday.

    General view shows the building of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    32 Russian Athletes File Suit in CAS Urging IOC Invitations to Games - Lawyers
    "The hearing has been adjourned and will reconvene at midday on Thursday, 8 February 2018 … When the hearing reconvenes, the Panel will continue to hear the cases of the 32 athletes together with the second case filed on 7 February 2018 by 15 Russian athletes and coaches (procedure CAS OG 18-03)," the CAS said in a statement. The CAS stressed that the panel’s ruling was expected to be announced either late on Thursday or early the following day.

    Russian Bobsleigh Federation’s secretary general Sergei Parkhomenko told reporters in Pyeongchang hoped for CAS to rule fairly.

    "We all hope of course for a fair and logical CAS decision – that all athletes would be allowed to compete in Pyeongchang," he said. "Our strategy is simple. The athletes are not guilty… There is no evidence against them. The athletes must be allowed to compete."

    Earlier this month, CAS upheld the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against IOC and partially upheld 11 other appeals. The Russian Olympic Committee asked the IOC to invite 15 Russian athletes and coaches to the Games, but the Committee refused.

    Related:

    IOC Head Says CAS Ruling on Russian Athletes Showed Need for Court's Reforming
    Russian Athlete Comments on IOC vs CAS Dispute
    CAS Ruling on Russia Proves Inconsistency of McLaren Report - Analysts
    CAS Decision on Russian Athletes 'Raised Doubts in Testing by IOC' - Professor
    FIS Lifts Ban on CAS-Cleared Russian Cross-Country Skiers
    Russian Skiers Excited About CAS Lifting of Doping Bans
    Olympics Organizers Ready to Take In Banned Russian Athletes If Acquitted by CAS
    Tags:
    athletes, International Olympic Committee (IOC), CAS, South Korea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok