Register
18:02 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter waves a Russian flag in front of the logo of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at their headquarters on December 5, 2017 in Pully near Lausanne

    Russian Olympians Have Chance of Marching Under National Flag - IOC

    © AFP 2018/ Fabrice COFFRINI
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 01

    PYEONGCHANG (South Korea) (Sputnik) - Russian athletes who are due to compete at the Winter Olympics under a neutral flag have a chance of marching under the Russian national flag during the closing ceremony, Nenad Lalovic, a newly appointed member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, said on Wednesday.

    "Yes, it is. Of course it is possible, really possible," Lalovic, who is also the president of United World Wrestling (UWW), said when answering a question on whether there is a possibility that the Russian athletes would march under the Russian flag.

    READ MORE: IOC Decisions Against Russian Athletes Illegal From the Start — Expert

    On Tuesday, Russian IOC member Shamil Tarpishchev expressed hope of seeing the Russian team with national symbols at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games.

    The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics, during its presentation in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    'Unanimously Recommended': IOC Panel Bans 15 Russians From 2018 Olympics
    Russian athletes are allowed to perform at the Winter Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang under a neutral flag because of the doping scandal that resulted in the IOC ban suspending the Russian Olympics Committee (ROC).

    The scandal around the alleged systematic use of prohibited chemicals in Russian sports erupted in 2015, when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accused Russia of multiple violations. In 2016, Richard McLaren, head of the WADA investigative team, presented a two-part report alleging the existence of a state-supported doping program in Russia. Russian officials have refuted the allegations, while admitting that the Russian sports had some doping-related issues. The scandal resulted in a lifetime ban for a number of Russian athletes and the revision of the 2014 Olympics result.

    READ MORE: IOC President Says Committee Has Good Arguments Against Banned Russian Athletes

    Related:

    IOC President Says Committee Has Good Arguments Against Banned Russian Athletes
    IOC Decisions Against Russian Athletes Illegal From the Start - Expert
    IOC Head Notes Need for CAS Reform After Russian Athletes Appeals Upheld
    'IOC Fails to Comply With Democratic Procedures' - Russian Upper House Speaker
    IOC Head Says CAS Ruling on Russian Athletes Showed Need for Court's Reforming
    Tags:
    Russian athletes, national flag, ban, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok