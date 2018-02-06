Wayne Rooney Sounds Off on MU's Transfer Priorities

Manchester United record goal-scorer has highlighted the area he believes decorated coach Jose Mourinho needs to patch up during the upcoming offseason.

French midfielder Paul Pogba is an integral part to the Portuguese manager's hopes of turning United back into legit Premiership contenders. However, Rooney doesn't seem to believe the mercurial attacker is being used properly.

"For me, Pogba is a classic box to box player, he can do a bit of everything really well," Rooney said. "If he has that freedom where he doesn't have to think about defending, then he can cause mayhem for teams, he's so talented."

What Rooney was saying is Man. U. needs an enforcer or two alongside the immensely talented and expensive Pogba. Think along the lines of Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal, who formed such an effective trio with the Frenchman at Juventus.

And with Ander Herrera struggling to establish himself under Mourinho, Scott McTominay remaining a project, Michael Carrick set to retire and Juan Mata lacking the necessary physicality, the holes in the Reds' midfield are easy to spot indeed.