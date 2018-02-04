IOC Dissatisfied With Int'l Boxing Association, Suspends All Payments - Report

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee Executive Board (IOC EB) has decided to suspend all financial payments to the Association of International Boxing Associations (AIBA) until problems over governance and finances within the Association are solved, the IOC press service said Sunday.

"The IOC Executive Board (EB) is not satisfied with the report prepared by AIBA on its governance, finance, refereeing and anti-doping issues. Therefore, the EB maintains its decision of 6 December 2017… The IOC EB suspends any financial payments to AIBA, including directly boxing-related payments scheduled by Olympic Solidarity. The IOC EB is freezing all contacts with AIBA, except the ones on the working level which are necessary to implement the respective IOC decisions," the statement read.

According to the press service, the IOC Executive Board has confirmed the opening of an investigation into the governance of AIBA by the IOC chief ethics and compliance officer and required a further report by April 30, 2018.

"The IOC EB reiterates that the IOC decisions regarding the event and athlete quota for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are final. The IOC reserves the right to review the inclusion of boxing on the programme of the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the statement said.

READ MORE: IOC Head Says CAS Ruling on Russian Athletes Showed Need for Court's Reforming

In recent years, AIBA has faced a number of problems, including allegations of ineffective and non-transparent governance, financial mismanagement, doping-related issues and others. In December, IOC asked the Association to provide a report on these issues by January 31.