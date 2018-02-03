IOC Likely to Use Earlier Models of Doping Sample Bottles - Official

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will likely use the earlier generation of security bottles for doping probes at the 2018 Winter Olympics in order to avoid any problems with samples' integrity, IOC Director of Communications Mark Adams said on Saturday.

"WADA is responsible for the integrity of the anti-doping system. From my understanding… old bottles will be used to avoid any problems… we are very confident in that system," Adams told a press conference.

The decision was taken after on Friday, WADA issued a recommendation for the IOC to use the earlier models of bottles for doping probes during the 2018 Games, as it had been revealed that the new generation of security bottles could be opened without evidence.

The proposal was issued after on January 28, WADA had initiated an investigation into a potential integrity issue with the new generation of bottles over their potential to be opened manually while the sample is frozen.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games will take place South Korea's Pyeongchang from February 9 to February 25 and the Paralympics from March 9 to March 18.

