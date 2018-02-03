Register
13:02 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mannequins dressed in the outfit designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics, are displayed during the uniforms presentation in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2018

    Playing Favorites: Italian Writer Says Who Gains From Russian Olympians’ Ban

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The IOC’s decision to ban leading Russian athletes from the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang has been good news for many of their rivals whose chances of winning medals have notably improved, an Italian journalist has said.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Lorenzo Vendemiale, a sports-affairs reporter with the Rome-based daily newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, said that after the publication of the McLaren Report and of documents made public as part of the long-running probe into alleged state-sponsored doping in Russia, it was no longer possible to pretend that nothing has happened.

    “An outsider will find it hard to see if this whole story stems from some illegal and inadmissible actions by the Russian team, or it is mostly a lot of hot air aimed at hurting Russia,” he said.

    The logo of Russian Olympic team is seen on the uniform designed by ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier for national athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics, during its presentation in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Lawyer on Russian Olympic Ban: One Whistleblower – Not Enough for Sanctioning
    Speaking about the Italian media’s response to the scandal, Vendemiale said that the national media remains divided into those who welcome the Russians’ ban and those who believe their guilt has been blown out of proportion in a bid to exclude the Russian squad from the Olympics.

    When asked if the ban was meant to prevent Team Russia from coming to the Games and leave it without medals in events that it was most likely to excel in, Lorenzo Vendemiale said that the list of events barring Russian athletes includes skiing, the biathlon and,  particularly, ice hockey where Russia has traditionally taken top honors.

    “Without 111 athletes, Russia will certainly have less chances of winning medals. I still believe, however, that the very idea that ‘clean’ Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Games means that sportsmen and sports still matter,” he noted.

    Lorenzo Vendemiale added that Canada, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands would be the first to benefit from the Russian ban.

    “It’s no secret that the elimination of [Sergei] Ustyugov, the main rival of Italy’s hopeful Federico Pellegrino, is good news for the Italian team. With Ustyugov out Pellegrino is very likely to come out on top in the classic sprint event. Our biathletes are far from their top form, but without Russia’s [Anton] Shipulin in the race, they will have better chances of winning medals,” he concluded.

    On Thursday, 28 Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which also reinstated nine Olympic medals effectively allowing Russia to reclaim its first place in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

    READ MORE: Olympic Ban Part of Western Policy to Contain Russia — French Politician

    The 28 athletes who had their bans lifted could now seek late entry into the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, scheduled to run from February 9 through 25.

    Meanwhile, the first group of Russian athletes has already arrived in South Korea.

    Related:

    Lawyer on Russian Olympic Ban: One Whistleblower – Not Enough for Sanctioning
    Russian Deputy PM Mutko Files Case With Sports Court Over IOC Olympic Ban
    Tags:
    Olympic ban, Russian athletes, lifting, Court of Arbitration for Sport, Sergei Ustyugov, Lorenzo Vendemiale, Anton Shipulin, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok