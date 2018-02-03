IOC Discusses Anti-Doping Issues, Russian Athletes' Participation in 2018 Games

According to the spokesperson, the entire anti-doping agenda was heard, including issues related to Russia.
The Executive Board (EB) is set to continue its sessions later on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's agenda of the EB meeting includes reports on national Olympic committees, summer and winter international federations, as well as the anti-doping report including on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the Independent Testing Authority (ITA) and the commission for the admission of Russian athletes to participate in the Olympic Games.
READ MORE: CAS Decision on Russian Athletes 'Raised Doubts in Testing by IOC' — Professor
The IOC, however, said it regretted the CAS decision, and expressed plans to carefully consider the CAS reasoned decisions once they were available for a possible appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.
The XXIII Olympic Winter Games will take place in Pyeongchang on February 9-25.
