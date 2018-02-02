Former Liverpool Winger: '2018 FIFA World Cup Will Be Perfectly Organized'

Ivanovic started out at a Yugoslavian club Vojvodina, played in Ukraine and Russia in the mid-2000's, and really blossomed at Belgium's Standard, earning the Jupiler League's Player of the Year award in 2010. The Serbian international scored against Germany during a 2010 WC-qualifier, giving his squad their only win of the campaign.

"A World Cup is the perfect opportunity to promote itself for a country like Russia. The entire world will be following, so I'm certain everything will be perfectly organized, top-notch", Jovanovic told Sputnik.

READ MORE: Football Amber: FIFA World Cup 2018 Gets Its Own Jewelry Collection

The 36-year-old then noted that unfortunately, football is not yet the number one sport in Russia.

"By the way, the tournament also presents a great opportunity for the popularization of the sport in Russia, and I think the Russian national team is capable of an inspired performance in front of home crowds."

READ MORE: Russia's Rostov-on-Don to Host 'Football Unites' Event During 2018 World Cup

"Russia is a great state with a strong economy, and I think, as far as infrastructure goes, this World Cup will be even better organized than the previous one. So I expect nothing short of excellent planning, a great show for the fans and fantastic conditions for the players", concluded Jovanovic.