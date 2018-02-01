FIS Lifts Ban on CAS-Cleared Russian Cross-Country Skiers

"For future FIS competitions, including the World Cup, FIS has lifted the current provisional suspensions for the following athletes based on today’s decision: Evgeniy Belov, Alexander Bessmertnykh, Nikita Kriukov, Alexander Legkov, Natalia Matveeva, Alexey Petukhov, Evgenia Shapovalova, Maxim Vylegzhanin," the FIS said in a statement.
However, the FIS insisted that the issue of the participation of the above-mentioned athletes in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics can be resolved only by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
Earlier in the day, the CAS upheld the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against the IOC ban from the Olympic events for life over violation of anti-doping rules, while partially upholding the remaining 11 appeals.
