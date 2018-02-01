FIS Lifts Ban on CAS-Cleared Russian Cross-Country Skiers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Thursday its decision to lift the current provisional suspensions for Russian cross-country skiers whose appeals had been upheld by the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS).

"For future FIS competitions, including the World Cup, FIS has lifted the current provisional suspensions for the following athletes based on today’s decision: Evgeniy Belov, Alexander Bessmertnykh, Nikita Kriukov, Alexander Legkov, Natalia Matveeva, Alexey Petukhov, Evgenia Shapovalova, Maxim Vylegzhanin," the FIS said in a statement.

However, the FIS insisted that the issue of the participation of the above-mentioned athletes in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics can be resolved only by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Russian Skiers Excited About CAS Lifting of Doping Bans

"Regarding the participation of athletes from Russia at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, the FIS refers to the statement of the IOC that the decision of the Executive Board (EB) of 5 December 2017 remains in place. This states that since the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is suspended, Russian athletes can participate in PyeongChang only on the invitation of the IOC," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the CAS upheld the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against the IOC ban from the Olympic events for life over violation of anti-doping rules, while partially upholding the remaining 11 appeals.